please mount my leg

In a bizarre story of a tragic accident, taxidermy and grieving, a Canadian man finally has his leg back, on a plinth!

Justin Fernandes (24) asked a Facebook group for help preserving a limb after he lost his leg in a hit and run car accident in July of this year.

Justin wanted to preserve the leg as he believed it would help him grieve properly, so he asked a taxidermy group on Facebook to preserve his leg and if he could have it mounted and grieve for his leg that way.

He was eventually reunited with the leg on a plinth! Just in time for Christmas ON Wednesday, December 23.

Experts from the Prehistoria Natural History Centre (PNHC) in Toronto removed all remaining soft tissue after receiving the leg from the hospital Justin was treated in.

They then cleaned the bone and mounted the remainder of his leg on a plinth. then sent it to him.

The alleged driver in the hit and run accident a 29-year-old is set to appear in court in January 2021.

Pictured is Justin Fernandes with his “own” leg mounted on a rather nice dark wood plinth.

