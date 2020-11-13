‘Dozens’ of people are taken hostage in gaming company Ubisoft’s office in Montreal.

Dozens of people have reportedly been taken hostage in a gaming company office in Montreal. It is understood that some employees were able to get out of the building but some remain there and are taking refuge on a terrace, on the other side of fire doors. Witnesses reported hearing shouts and screams from the rooftop of the building, emergency services were quickly on scene but the building was already closed down with no way of entering.

TV helicopters showed people on the building’s roof, amid claims others are being held hostage inside. Those staff members appear to have barricaded themselves on the roof of the building – Ubisoft’s global headquarters – with office furniture, amid reports staff still inside have also tried sealing themselves inside conference rooms.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a French video game company headquartered in Montreal with several development studios across the world. It is not yet known if it is a terror-related situation.

The hostage situation is ongoing, please check back later for updates.

