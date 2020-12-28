NEW 3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Granada

In what must certainly be known as ‘Earthquake December’ forever more, yet another 3.2 magnitude rumble shook Spain’s Grandad at midday on Monday, December 28. According to the National Geographic Institute, the quake had a depth of seven kilometres and its epicentre was in Jayena, in the Alhama de Granada region.

-- Advertisement --



The region is very prone to earthquakes, but December has been an unusually active month, with two other small quakes recorded on Sunday. The biggest tremor this month was in the early hours of December 3, and felt throughout Santa Fe, Chauchina and Pinos Puente. Although this quake only registered as 3 on the scale, it’s very shallow depth meant that it felt much stronger.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Earthquake Shakes Granada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.