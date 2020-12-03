Did You Feel The Earth Move In Costa Del Sol?

DID you feel the earth move in the Costa del Sol’s Santa Fe?

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was felt on Wednesday night, December 2 northwest of Santa Fe, close to El Jau. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) the earthquake occurred at 00:09 and the epicentre was in the Granada town of Pinos Puente. Being only one kilometre deep, the quake was thought to have been felt very strongly by many inhabitants.

Because of the intensity of the rumble, scientists at the Andalucían Institute of Geophysics and Earthquake Disaster Prevention (IAGPDS) have asked anyone in the location at the time to complete a survey about how the quake felt. “Were the china and glassware moved? Did it wake up those who were sleeping? Did the neighbours go out onto the street?” are some of the questions the Institute would like answered.

