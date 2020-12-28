New Drug Blocks COVID Transmission During Study

NEW antiviral drug blocks COVID transmission in 24 hours in a recent study.

The antiviral drug, MK-4482 / EIDD-2801 has raised hopes of a further step forward in combating COVID-19, but so far it has not been tested on humans. Scientists at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University found the drug to stop COVID transmission in 24 hours.

The drug would be taken orally and is hoped to help the fight in three ways, making the infectious phase shorter, preventing further transmission of the virus, and stopping the disease getting worse in people that are already infected.

The scientist have published in the “Nature Microbiology” journal and have said, “This is the first demonstration of an orally available drug that quickly blocks the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 , which could be a game changer.”

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly and the available vaccines only just being rolled out in many countries, any new hope against the virus is welcome.

