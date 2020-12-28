GUARDIA Civil Investigate New Covid Care Home Scam in Spain’s Sevilla

Yet another Covid scam targeting older people has surfaced in Sevilla. On Monday, December 28 several fraudsters dressed in lab coats turned up at a nursing home in Aljarafe and tried to gain entry by claiming they were medical professionals there to administer the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

Luckily, the quick-thinking staff had heard about a scam reported a few days ago where thieves posing as vaccine workers tricked their way into the homes of elderly people living alone. The nursing home staff immediately called the police and the scammers, reported to have foreign accents fled the scene without gaining entry.

This new fraud attempt comes just one day after the national vaccination campaign started, which began in two nursing homes in Sevilla.

