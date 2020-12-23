Scammers in Seville Target the Elderly By Offering To Administer The Vaccine at Home, Thereby Gaining Access.

The Guardia Civil in Seville is warning people of a scam involving the elderly where robbers gain access to the property after offering to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. Apparently, it starts with a telephone call to the household where the criminals know an elderly and vulnerable person lives- normally alone.

One of the gang convinces the owner of the house to open the door so they can prepare the vaccine. Once in the house, they act quickly- keeping the elderly confused person busy while the other gang member searches for money or valuables. Of course, they never actually administer the jab, instead making an excuse and disappearing as quickly as they came.

The crime is only discovered when a relative or friend finds out that someone has been to the house but ‘had to leave’ when something went wrong. So far, no-one has been physically harmed but never-the-less its an extremely upsetting experience. Vaccinations in Spain actually start this weekend but the elderly and infirm would most likely not be aware of this or not understand it.

