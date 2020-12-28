Marbella “Live” on new years eve

Marbella council officials have confirmed ‘Live’ music will go-ahead new years eve.

A spokesperson for Municipal Marbella Felix Romero confirmed that all requests made by hospitality establishments for live music on new years eve would be met with a positive response in the spirit of the night and the new year ahead.

Restrictions for health and rules in place for COVID related measures will, of course, be observed.

Still, it was generally agreed the sector needed a “break” and that events would generally take place outdoors to take advantage of the Marbella weather.

The spokesman also said that it was important to use terraces as they were outside and regarded as a safer environment for the Coronavirus spread.

Venues requesting live entertainment to occur either in the afternoon or evening will be met favourably assuming all COVID guidelines and restrictions are in place at the respective venue.

The hospitality trade welcomed the announcement this afternoon Monday, December 28 and looked forward to a positive and profitable end to 2020.

