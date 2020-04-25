Costa Del Sol’s Mijas and Marbella Town Halls have announced that they will open their beaches for parents and children under the age of 14 from Sunday 26th April as Spain starts to relax lockdown restrictions. Families who live within a one kilometre radius of Mijas or Marbella beaches will be able to access them, for an hour a day between 9am and 9pm.

According to the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, parents with children can have access to the beach, as well as the open spaces of El Esparragal in (Las Lagunas) and Los Olivos (in La Cala) to avoid overcrowding, providing ample space for walks. Mijas will also allow the use of the beach boardwalk to access the beach only. Bathing and swimming will not be permitted, however.

Marbella will also allow parents to take a walk on its beaches, and through the countryside of Marbella. However, access to the parks will be closed. Ángeles Muñoz, Mayor of Marbella’s Town Hall reiterated that only those families that live within a kilometre or less can access the beach, and confirmed that extra law enforcement officers will be around to ensure that restrictions are met.

Both town halls mayors have reminded the public that the rules have only been relaxed for minors under the age of 14, who must be accompanied with an adult from the same household. An adult/parent will be allowed to take out a maximum of three children. Parents must ensure social distancing of a meter to two meters between families. Children can also take their toys out. However, children with flu symptoms or fever must not go out, stressed both mayors.

Other beaches in the centre of Malaga, as well as those in Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Benalmadena will remain closed. The beaches of Estepona, Nerja, Torrox, Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria will also stay closed for now, according to the regional authority.



