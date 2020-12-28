England’s Hospital Covid Admissions Now More Than During First Wave.

New admissions are rising in many of the country’s regions.

-- Advertisement --



NHS England has released figures that shows there were 20,426 patients in NHS hospitals in England as of 8am on Monday, Dec. 38, than compared to the 18,974 patients recorded on April 12. There are more coronavirus patients in NHS hospitals in England now than at any other time this year, including the first wave in April.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “This very high level of infection is of growing concern at a time when our hospitals are at their most vulnerable, with new admissions rising in many regions.”

Hospitals across the South are nearing a breaking point in capacity with the number of coronavirus patients in need of treatment, continuing to rise. Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire is under “intense and significant” pressure and has urged for A&E to only be visited by those enduring a “genuine emergency”.

For the first time since the pandemic broke out in the UK, hospitals in Gloucestershire are “extremely busy” with more than 200 Covid-19 patients to deal with. Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “We know that the rate of Covid-19 admissions is rising and some trusts are reporting up to three times the number of Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “England’s Hospital Covid Admissions Now More Than During First Wave”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.