DIEGO Costa is set to leave Atletico Madrid after asking for the ‘almost’ immediate release from his contract.

-- Advertisement --



Costa’s deal expires in the summer but he has been given permission to miss training and could be allowed to leave for free after asking the club to terminate his contract in January.

The former Chelsea striker, who returned to Atletico in 2018, will have many clubs clambering for his signature, with Inter Milan topping the list as they look for a suitable deputy for Lukaku.

The club will sit down to negotiate with the player and assess the situation.

The 32-year-old has won six titles with Atletico Madrid: one from the Spanish Championship (2013/14), one from the Europa League (2017/18), three from the European Super Cup (2010, 2012 and 2018) and one from the King’s Cup (2012/13 ).

The Spanish-Brazilian attacker did not participate in this Monday’s training session at the Majadahonda Sports City with another noticeable absence, Kieran Trippier, who is currently serving a ten-week ban from football after breaching anti-betting rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Diego Costa Set to Leave Atletico Madrid After Asking For Release”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.