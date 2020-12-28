Britain Set To Be Blasted For 14 days With Snow Showers in Arctic Freeze From Iceland.

Snow showers are forecast to batter parts of Britain today, with the worst-case scenario seeing up to 18 inches of snow falling in Scotland by 9 am this morning, Dec. 28. Forecasts also include 4cm of snowfall in North Wales and 2cm in the south of England, according to the latest from WXCharts.

A bitter cold snap will see temperatures plunge to freezing and below for areas throughout the UK for the next fortnight. A deep area of low pressure will sweep across Britain after Storm Bella, which has blasted Brits with 100ph winds and floods and will be replaced with a cold air arctic freeze coming in from the Atlantic and Greenland.

By December 30, cold air from the Atlantic will see western areas of the UK hit by snow showers with 13cm landing in the far west of Scotland, 3cm in north Wales and 4cm in the north-west. Temperatures will drop to lows of 0C for central and southern parts of the UK with -2C in the north and -5C in Scotland.

