UK Virus Variant Detected in Spain's Andalucía

The UK Virus Variant Has Been Detected in Spain's Andalucía.

The Junta de Andalucía this morning registered the first cases of coronavirus of the new British variant in as many people who had just returned from the United Kingdom in recent days. Three are patients from the province of Malaga and two from Granada, while another four cases in Malaga are said to be “under study”.

The study of the infected blood samples is being carried out by the Microbiology service of the San Cecilio de Granada University Hospital, which has the capacity for sequencing the virus genome. The Junta de Andalucía again emphasizes the importance of the Government of Spain establishing measures at airports for greater control of the entry of the coronavirus and its variants.

Vaccination against coronavirus

A logistical problem in the Belgian factory of the Pfizer company forced the pharmaceutical company to delay by one day the delivery of a shipment of vaccines that should have arrived in Spain today.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon we were informed that due to a logistical incident, delivery was delayed to Tuesday. It seems that the problem has been solved. The doses should be travelling today ”, said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, on Monday.

To continue with the vaccination plan that began on Sunday, Health plans to deliver an average of 350,000 doses to the autonomous communities on a weekly basis starting this Monday.

