Spain’s First Large Shipment of The Pfizer Vaccine is Delayed.

The first mass shipment of 350,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Spain scheduled for delivery today has been delayed. A day after the coronavirus vaccine began to be administered in Spain, Pfizer has reported a delay in the loading and shipping process from its factory in Belgium that forces the shipment of the first weekly batch scheduled for today to be delayed to Tuesday, Dec. 29.

European Union nations have begun mass vaccinations in an effort to put an end to the global pandemic. Outside the EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Serbia have already started inoculations. Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia started their vaccinations a day early than the EU had planned.

