BOGOF BANNED- Supermarkets to Remove ‘2 for 1’ Offers to Help Brits Lose Weight.

The government has announced that buy one, get one free offers on junk food is to be banned in supermarkets. From April 2021, multi-buy offers on unhealthy foods will be restricted under new Government plans to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis. Under the plan, the extremely popular “buy one get one free” and “three for two” deals will be banned in supermarkets in a drive to help the nation lose weight, although smaller stores will be exempt.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said evidence collected over the years shows that while promotions may appear to save shoppers money, they actually encourage people to buy more than they need or desire…(and we need experts to tell us that? TW)

The restrictions will apply to foods high in fat, salt or sugar, including cakes, crisps, soft drinks, breakfast cereals, pizzas and ready meals- and basically includes anything that piles on the pounds! However, not all retail premises will be treated that same as the restrictions on promotions will only apply to businesses employing more than 50 people and on locations to stores larger than 2,000 square feet, so your average corner shop will not be affected.

Today ministers will also set the same deadline for retailers to stop offering promotions on other unhealthy foods in prominent places, such as at checkouts or store entrances. Obesity Health Alliance lead Caroline Cerny said: “Taking the spotlight off junk food means the only buy one get one free offers we see will be on healthier foods. Retailers won’t be able to tempt us to impulsively buy tins of sweets in supermarket entrances or chocolate bars in clothes shops.” Viewpoint

At the end of the day, it’s down to willpower, people will buy what they want regardless of what the government thinks, smoking and drinking booze is a great example. If you go to a supermarket checkout and see your favourite biscuits on offer then you just get then don’t you- sometimes the government seems like its turning into a ‘Nanny state’ doesn’t it…TW