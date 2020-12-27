WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in 2021 – including certain iPhones.

WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phones meaning lots of people will be entering 2021 without access to the popular app. It is also understood that some older models of smartphones won’t be able to use WhatsApp in the new year. WhatsApp will stop working for people who are using an iPhone that hasn’t been updated to iOS 9 software or higher.

-- Advertisement --



Android users who don’t have 4.0.3 operating systems or newer will also reportedly be affected. If you have an iPhone 4 or older you won’t be able to update to newer software. Some Android devices like the Motorola Droid Razr and the Samsung Galaxy S2 also still run on outdated software. If you have an old phone you may want to try upgrading to the newest software possible so you don’t get caught out next year.

A surge in purchases of new mobile phones and tablets is expected as millions of people worldwide use Whatsapp to make free chat and video calls.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.