Welsh Grand National Is Abandoned

The long-awaited Welsh Grand National at Chepstow has been called off on Sunday morning, December 27 as officials report that part of the course is under water. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 9.

Storm Bella has been battering much of the country over the past couple of days with gusts of up to 70mph recorded and 27 millimetres of rainfall overnight.

Chepstow executive director Phil Bell told BBC Sport Wales: “We feel particularly unlucky because on Wednesday we were due to have 30mm of rain and we actually had 65mm.

“Then to have a storm the night before racing on top of that is just really unfortunate.

“There is only one part of the course that is not raceable, the other 90% is fine.

“If the whole course was underwater it would almost be more palatable, but when it’s just one small section when we have had so much rain, it is really frustrating.

“We are choked because we were so close.”

