Storm Bella Leaves 100s Of UK Homes Without Power.

Engineers from UK Power Networks spent Boxing Day responding to a swathe of power cuts across Norfolk and Waveney as high winds from Storm Bella hit the county. Hundreds of homes across Norfolk have been left without power on Boxing Day as high winds from the storm caused dozens of cuts. -- Advertisement --



UK Power Networks said it had received hundreds of customer calls from Norfolk residents on Saturday, Dec. 26, as the blustery weather caused problems for their electricity supply network. In Downham Market, 224 homes were left without power from just before 3 pm due to an overhead network fault.

Winds of up to 70mph are still battering the UK with fears about fallen trees on roads and widespread flooding in areas of central England already sodden with rain. Sandbags have been issued to at-risk householders. The West Country and South Wales were first in the firing line as the huge Atlantic storm barrelled in.

In Cornwall, more than 100 homes were without electricity this evening in the Plymouth and Truro area, and 50 were blacked out in Bristol and Bath. In Wales, 110 were hit in Cardiff and more than 50 in the Swansea area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Bella Leaves 100s Of UK Homes Without Power”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.