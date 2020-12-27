BELGIUM and Luxembourg are set to start COVID vaccines on Monday, December 28, and the Netherlands are due to start their vaccination rollout on Jan 8.

-- Advertisement --



Belgium will start its vaccination campaign in three nursing homes located in each of the country’s regions: Brussels, Wallonia and Flanders, with the administration of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine officially beginning on December 28 at 11 am local time.

In Luxembourg, the campaign will begin in five centres in the country, where 1,290 people (doctors and health personnel) will be vaccinated for three consecutive days.

In the Netherlands, on the other hand, the first invitations for vaccination will be sent on January 4, and the first doses will begin to be injected from Jan 8, with the country beginning their main vaccination campaign on a larger scale from January 18.

Spain began their vaccinations today (December 27) with the first person to receive the vaccine, Araceli, a 96-year-old resident of a Guadalajara senior care centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vaccines: Belgium and Luxembourg to Start Monday, Netherlands on Jan 8”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.