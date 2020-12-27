It’s ‘V’ Day for Spain as Vaccinations Start In Andalucía.

The first person from Spain to receive the vaccine was Araceli, a 96-year-old resident of a Guadalajara senior care centre, followed by a health assistant named Mónica, who was the second to receive the jab.

Vaccinations have started today, Dec. 27, all across Spain. The Andalucían Government announced last Wednesday the location of the vaccination points included in the first phase of the program. There will be 45 health centres and 37 hospitals that dispense the injection, made up of 177 teams with 526 nursing professionals. Of these, 73 will be mobile to be able to reach nursing homes and vaccinate all residents and their workers within the first two weeks of the program.

The first doses of the 1,840 that the Government will send will be placed in the Beato Fray Leopoldo residence in Granada capital, in the La Milagrosa de Armilla senior centre and in the Clinical Hospital. These first doses will be complemented with weekly deliveries by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer “until reaching a total of 868.

As reported earlier by EWN, the Armed Forces have already flown the vaccines from the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla from the military base of Getafe (Madrid) and in the rest of the regions, transport is done by road.

