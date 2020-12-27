UK Prisons Dangerously Understaffed

UK PRISONS are dangerously understaffed as a result of coronavirus

Data from the Prison Officers’ Association has revealed that 16 prison staff have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while a staggering 2,000 workers, accounting for some 8 per cent, remain out sick from work.

Mark Fairhurst, chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association, said: “Measures are difficult to adhere to in a prison because of confined space.

“We’re doing all we possibly can and trying to stick to the regime and balance between providing a regime and maintaining family contact to prisoners.

“I think we have controlled it more effectively than society, because of the restrictions we’ve put in place and the safety measures we’re adhering to.

Some 66 jails in the UK are currently suffering from a coronavirus outbreak, while 55 prisoners have died from the disease, according to the Association.

