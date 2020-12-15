Duo caught with drugs worth £1 million sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.

THE two men were part of a four-man gang producing class A drugs, supplying class A and B drugs, money laundering money and possession of counterfeit currency.

-- Advertisement --



Paul El-Shahar, 42, of no fixed abode and Mark Richard Ryan, 35, from Kensington and Chelsea, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, December 14, where they were sentenced to nine years and 11 years and six months respectively.

The criminal gang’s activity first came to the police’s attention during an investigation into a separate and unrelated matter, and a separate investigation was subsequently launched in April 2019 with officers focusing on suspected illegal activity being carried out from a storage facility in Slough.

Searches of the warehouse and properties led to to the seizure of drugs with a street value of more than £1 million, almost £100,000 in legal and counterfeit cash as well as rounds of live ammunition.

Two other gang members, Andrew Nugent, 32 and Adam John Gale, 44, who had fled to Spain and was extradited, were sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison on March, 31, 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Duo caught with drugs worth £1m get 20 years in jail”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.