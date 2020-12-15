Duo caught with drugs worth £1m get 20 years in jail

CREDIT: Met Police

Duo caught with drugs worth £1 million sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.

THE two men were part of a four-man gang producing class A drugs, supplying class A and B drugs, money laundering money and possession of counterfeit currency.

Paul El-Shahar, 42, of no fixed abode and Mark Richard Ryan, 35, from Kensington and Chelsea, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, December 14, where they were sentenced to nine years and 11 years and six months respectively.

The criminal gang’s activity first came to the police’s attention during an investigation into a separate and unrelated matter, and a separate investigation was subsequently launched in April 2019 with officers focusing on suspected illegal activity being carried out from a storage facility in Slough.


Searches of the warehouse and properties led to to the seizure of drugs with a street value of more than £1 million, almost £100,000 in legal and counterfeit cash as well as rounds of live ammunition.

Two other gang members, Andrew Nugent, 32 and Adam John Gale, 44, who had fled to Spain and was extradited, were sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison on March, 31, 2020.


Two other gang members, Andrew Nugent, 32 and Adam John Gale, 44, who had fled to Spain and was extradited, were sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison on March, 31, 2020.





Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

