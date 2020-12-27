Tributes Flood In For SNP Representative Who Dies of COVID

TRIBUTES flood in for Scottish National Party (SNP) representative, Henry Anderson, who dies of COVID after news of his death emerged on Sunday, December 27, with his party colleague Cllr Tom McEwan taking to Twitter to pay tribute.

The news was made public when his party colleague took to Twitter to pay tribute: “Sad news tonight as we learn of the passing of SNP Councillor Henry Anderson (Almond and Earn Ward PKC) from COVID a gentleman, a dedicated cllr, family man and friend.. RiP”

Henry Anderson was the SNP representative for Almond and the Earn and had served the area for eight years having originally been elected in 2012.

SNP Clacks East Branch tweeted: “We have just heard that Henry Anderson – Councillor in Perth & Kinross died earlier today from #Covid19. Henry was a true Scottish patriot and will be missed by so many in so many ways. Our thoughts are with his family.”

It is unknown whether the Perth and Kinross councillor was suffering from the virus for a long time but his death has saddened a lot of people.

John Nicolson, Member of the Westminster Parliament for Ochil & South Perthshire, tweeted: “So deeply sad to discover my new friend Cllr. Henry Anderson has died suddenly. We met during the election campaign. I liked him immediately & got to love his warmth, wisdom & dry – often self deprecating – wit. He was passionate about his community and will be very much missed.”

