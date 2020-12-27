SNP Will Vote Against Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal In The Commons.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has today confirmed that all of its MPs will vote against what it called “Boris Johnson’s extreme Tory Brexit”, which is scheduled for approval next week. The party said the newly agreed deal reinforced the case for Scottish independence. The expected decision guarantees at least some formal opposition when the deal is put to the Commons on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said, quote: “Boris Johnson’s extreme Tory Brexit is an unforgivable act of economic vandalism and gross stupidity, which will cause lasting damage to the economy and leave the UK much worse off at the worst possible time – during a pandemic and economic recession.”

He added: “Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process and we are being forced to pay a devastating price. It is clear that the only way to protect Scotland’s interests and regain the full benefits of EU membership is to become an independent country.”

He continued to say: “This is a very bad deal for Scotland, which will terminate our membership of the EU, rip us out of the world’s largest single market and customs union, end our freedom of movement rights, and impose mountains of red tape, added costs and barriers to trade for Scottish businesses. The blame lies squarely with the Tory government.”

