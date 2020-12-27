Super Rich Brits Offering £2,000 per Jab to Skip Queue.

WEALTHY Britons have reportedly been trying to skip the coronavirus vaccine queue with private clinics reporting people have offered £2,000 for a dose of the Pfizer jab. Dr Roshan Ravindran, the owner of Klinik, a private clinic in Wilmslow, Cheshire, spoke about how some of the wealthiest Brits are looking to splash the cash to get access to the jab ahead of the queue. However, at present, only the NHS receives stock of the Pfizer vaccine, which remains the only approved vaccine candidate in the UK.

Dr Ravindran said: “I had someone say, ‘I’ll give you £2,000 for the vaccine’. “People inquiring of it often have had a relative who has passed away — the virus hasn’t been selective. The poor and rich have all been affected and all lacked control. And so now what people are looking for is a degree of control.” The doctor went on to suggest some private clinics could charge premium prices of up to “£10,000, £15,000, even £20,000 for the jab.

