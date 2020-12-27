Police Send Tier 4 Holidaymakers Packing from Scilly Isles

Police Send Tier 4 Holidaymakers Packing from Tier 1 Scilly Isles.

A group of holidaymakers who were hoping to spend Christmas in the Isles of Scilly were sent packing by police. The area is the only place in England which remains under Tier 1 restrictions, meaning groups of six people can meet inside and pubs can remain open.

The five individuals from the tier four areas, which are required by law to stay at home during the current restrictions, received a nasty surprise after arriving at St Mary’s airport on Christmas Eve. Instead of festive cheers, they were greeted by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police Isles of Scilly policing team and sent packing to the mainland.

In a tweet with a picture (main pic) of the Isles of Scilly Police team, the force confirmed the festive travellers were blocked at the airport. “Xmas Eve at St Mary’s Airport,” the force wrote.

“Five people turned away today having travelled from tier four regions for a holiday. We’re proud and protective of being the only tier one region in the country and have been working with Skybus and mainland colleagues to keep it that way.”

