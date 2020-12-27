Meghan Markle & Prince Harry give ‘wonderful gift’ on behalf of Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought 100 handmade knitted hats from Make Give Live. Founder Claire Conza received the order on behalf of young Archie in a letter from Meghan and Harry, who quit royal duties earlier this year for a new life in the US.

She told The New Zealand Herald it was a “wonderful gift for the organisation”. Ms Conza added: “As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports.”

Harry and Meghan are understood to be brokering an extension to the 12-month Megxit deal – and the prince plans to return here in the New Year to seal it. They want a more permanent agreement to continue as non-working royals in California despite big-money deals just agreed with Netflix and Spotify. Meghan and Harry’s existing Megxit deal, which was agreed at January’s Sandringham summit, is due to expire on March 31 2021.

