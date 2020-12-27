Prince Harry Plans UK Visit to Negotiate Extension to 12-Month Megxit Deal.



HARRY and Meghan are understood to be brokering an extension to the 12-month Megxit deal – and the prince plans to return here in the New Year to seal it. They want a more permanent agreement to continue as non-working royals in California despite big-money deals just agreed with Netflix and Spotify. Meghan and Harry’s existing Megxit deal, which was agreed at January’s Sandringham summit, is due to expire on March 31 2021.

The couple are due to hold talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to review the terms of the deal before the deal ends. Royal insiders said the next round of talks are said to be “less confrontational” than at the first discussions, which are believed to have taken the Royal Family by surprise.

