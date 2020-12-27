High Street Sales on Boxing Day a Flop With Spending Down by Over a Quarter.

BOXING Day sales were a flop on the high street — with many shops closed and spending down by more than a quarter. Due to Tier 4 restrictions, London’s usually rammed West End shopping district, including Oxford Street and Regent Street, was closed for the first time in 150 years.

Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, said 68 per cent of deal-hunters shopped online and spent an average of £162 each. Shoppers physically entering stores spent just £78 each, the worst result for retail in 20 years. Chris Daly, boss of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, said: “This was a Boxing Day like no other. Retail footfall was significantly lower than at any time in recent memory. The Prime Minister told us to avoid ­Boxing Day crowds and many people heeded this.”

But some in Tiers 2 and 3 started queuing in the early hours. About 200 were outside Next in Leicester before 6 am yesterday.