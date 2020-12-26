Shoppers Flooded Britains High Streets Despite Raging Coronavirus Pandemic.

Hight street shops were as huge crowds hit boxing day sales despite the raging coronavirus pandemic. In England people in tiers 1, 2 and 3 can all go shopping for non-essential items and the Covid risk wasn’t enough to deter bargain hunters across the country. Bargain hunters were not deterred by the Covid risks and most shoppers were seen wearing masks and trying to socially distance with queues outside the popular stores.

At the Trafford Centre in Manchester, currently, in Tier 3, hundreds were left queuing in the cold due to a limit on visitors. It is understood that staff were finding the situation difficult to manage. “There is only one queue inside to get in,” they said. “Staff are clearly stressed and shouting, people are not wearing masks and in groups bigger than bubbles. It’s chaos here.”

Despite a different kind of Christmas this year, the Boxing Day sales went ahead in Hull. Shoppers took advantage of the discounts and have flocked to St Stephen’s Shopping Centre to try and catch a bargain. A lengthy queue formed outside Boots with bargain hunters waiting patiently to get their hands on gift sets and discounted goods.

Luckily for the people of Hull, non-essential shops have remained open for the Boxing Day sales, whereas those who live in Tier 4 areas have had to go without.

