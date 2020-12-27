French resistance to Covid vaccine grows, with first jabs set for Sunday, Dec. 27.

According to the latest government health survey, the percentage of people in France who plan to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has continued its downward trend, with just 40 per cent now saying they would likely get the injection.

-- Advertisement --



The CoviPrev survey, carried out by Santé Publique France, shows a 13 per cent drop in respondents who “definitely or probably” plan to be vaccinated against the disease, compared to November. The monthly survey, which is carried out on a population sample of 2,000 people, found that among the 1,194 people who did not wish to be vaccinated, 82 per cent said the new vaccines are not safe.

Other arguments against showed people believed other means such as social distancing were sufficient to combat the virus. This comes after the EU’s planned vaccine rollout started today, Dec, 27, across all EU countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Resistance to Covid Vaccine Grows”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.