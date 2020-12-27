Canada Confirms First Two Cases Of Mutant COVID Strain From The UK

Canada confirms first two cases of mutant Covid strain from UK in couple with ‘no known travel history or exposure’.

Canadian health officials fear a highly infectious mutant coronavirus strain is already running rampant in North America as the first two cases were detected. A couple who were confirmed to have the coronavirus strain had no known travel history, exposure to the strain, or even contact with any high-risk people.

The announcement was made on Saturday, Dec. 27, by Dr Barbara Yaffe, the associate chief medical officer of health for the Province of Ontario, the most populous in the country. Yaffe said that the first two cases detected in Canada are a couple from Durham, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

Yaffe also added: ‘This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today. Durham Region Health Department has conducted case and contact investigation and Ontario is working in collaboration with our federal counterparts at the Public Health Agency of Canada.’

