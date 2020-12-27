Barcelona’s Messi to Enjoy Extended Xmas Break to Recover from Injury

BARCELONA’S Lionel Messi is set to enjoy an extended Xmas break after it was revealed that he has a slight injury to his right ankle, potentially picked up during his side’s 3-0 win away to Real Valladolid on December 22.

The striker scored against Valladolid and famously surpassed Pelé as the top scorer with a single club, after accumulating 644 goals in the Barça shirt.

Messi, who is in the last year of his contract and has been linked with many of Europe’s top clubs for which he could join for free in 2021, has been granted more time to rest and is set to miss Tuesday’s La Liga match at home to Eibar.

The Barcelona captain has started 17 of Barca’s 20 games in all competitions this season and is their top scorer with 10 goals, although he and the team have been faltering this season, finding themselves in fifth after the 33-year-old’s worst start to a campaign in 13 seasons in terms of goals and assists.

A tweet from the club stated: “The player of the first team Lionel Messi is completing the treatment of his right ankle. The player is expected to rejoin training after the FC Barcelona-SD Eibar match.”

📋 COMUNICADO MÉDICO | Messi

El futbolista argentino está completando el tratamiento de su tobillo derecho 🔗 https://t.co/jtLWHvIPpZ pic.twitter.com/lxQpdBGHL8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 27, 2020

