Valencia Will Open Clubs on New Year’s Eve but Limit Family Gatherings

VALENCIA’S pubs and nightclubs will remain open on New Year’s Eve, while family and social gatherings must be kept to six people.

The Generalitat Valenciana has ruled that pubs and nightclubs will be allowed to open from noon until shortly before midnight on December 31st, despite a recent rise in Covid cases felt across the region. There are now 376 cases for every 100,000 Valenencians.

Ximo Puig’s regional government agreed to reopen nightlife venues earlier this month after the sector launched camping protests outside Valencia’s Palau de la Generalitat. However, the government has warned that the reduction in restrictions can be changed if there is the “existence of an imminent and extraordinary risk to health”.

Meanwhile, family and social gatherings, both in private and public places, will be restricted to just six people on New Year’s Eve. The curfew has been brought forward to 11 PM, with the exception of December 31st during which people can stay out until midnight.

