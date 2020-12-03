Airbnb Launch Crackdown on New Year’s Eve Parties in Spain and UK

AIRBNB has announced a new crackdown on unauthorised New Year’s Eve parties this year in an effort to prevent breaches of Covid restrictions.

A statement released by the short-term letting agency announced that they would be banning users without a history of positive reviews from making one-night bookings in several countries including Spain, the UK, and France.

They said this was introduced as an effort to curb ‘unauthorized house parties‘ and ‘to protect public health during the pandemic’. Airbnb will allow already booked short term stays to go ahead as ‘our data has historically shown that one-night New Year’s Eve bookings made prior to now rarely lead to unauthorized parties’.

The company added that users with a positive review history will not be subjected to these new rules, and promised the company would ‘leverage our technology’ to crackdown on parties on December 31st. They said they ‘are providing guidance to hosts on how to further reduce the likelihood of unauthorized parties, including updating and proactively communicating their house rules to guests’.

