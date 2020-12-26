UK Will Spend £100m On Erasmus Scheme Replacement

BRITAIN has announced it will spend over £100m on the new Turing Scheme, which will replace the EU’s Erasmus student exchange programme after Brexit.

The Department for Education (DfE) says the government will provide the funds for over 35,000 British students to travel and study at universities across the world. The scheme will particularly focus on students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the DfE says, as the government takes heavy criticism for pulling out of the EU’s Erasmus scheme.

“We have designed a truly international scheme which is focused on our priorities, delivers real value for money and forms and important part of our promise to level up the United Kingdom”, said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

‘We now have the chance to expand opportunities to study abroad and see more students from all backgrounds benefit from the experience.” The government has stressed that the main advantage of the Turing Scheme will be offering students placements across the globe, not exclusively in Europe.

Universities UK International director Vivienne Stern called Turing scheme a ‘fantastic development’, while UK institutions will be asked to bid to join the scheme in the new year. Alan Turing, from whom the scheme takes its name, was a groundbreaking early computer scientist who famously cracked Germany’s Enigma code during the Second World War.

