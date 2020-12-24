BRITISH Students Can No Longer Participate In The Erasmus Exchange Programme after Brexit



As a result of Brexit, in his press conference, it has been revealed by Michael Barnier, the EU Chief Negotiator, that “The British government decided not to participate in the Erasmus exchange programme”, with PM Boris Johnson saying “it was a tough decision”, but that under the existing conditions, “the UK exchequer lost out” and that it was “an extremely expensive scheme”.

-- Advertisement --



Erasmus allows students to spend a term, or even a full year, to study abroad, in a country that participates in the scheme, where each student received an allowance of €420 per month (£378), and it had been a major topic of discussion among education and business leaders back in March when it was agreed that scrapping the scheme totally, would be a bad blow for young people, and deprive them of important opportunities,

To give future British students a similar possibility, Mr Johnson announced the ‘Turing Scheme’, named after Alan Turing, which will allow students to visit “The best universities in the world, and not solely universities based in Europe”.

The current Erasmus scheme includes universities throughout the EU, and also, Serbia, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey, serves about 16,561 young British students, while 31,727 nationals from other EU countries came to study in Britain, and is thought to be worth around £243m to the UK economy annually.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Students Can No Longer Participate In The Erasmus Exchange Programme”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.