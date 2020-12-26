Three UN Peacekeepers Killed in Central African Republic

THE UNITED NATIONS has confirmed that three Peacekeepers have been killed during tensions on the eve of the Central African Republic’s election.

The combatants that carried out the attacks on the UN Peacekeepers have not yet been identified, with three killed and two injured. The attacks occurred in the troubled African country’s central Dekoa and southern Bakouma regions.

The Central African Republic (CAR) is currently in the midst of tensions between its government and rebel forces as the underdeveloped nation goes to the polls in a hotly contested election. President Faustin Archange Touadera has accused his predecessor Francois Bozize of colluding with rebels to launch an armed coup.

The UN estimates that violence in CAR has left caused 55,000 people to flee their homes, in a country where half the population relies on humanitarian aid for survival. Despite its rich deposits of diamonds and uranium, CAR is one of Africa’s poorest countries.

Russia is an ally of President Touadera, and this week announced that they had deployed 300 military professionals to train the country’s soldiers. Moscow has denied any involvement in the country’s conflict.

