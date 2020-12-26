Spanish Truckers Hope for New Year

Spanish lorry drivers fear it may be 2021 before they see home.

Spanish truckers whilst upbeat with stories of newfound friendships and even having their own ‘nochevieja’ new years have clearly expressed concern at not getting home ven for new years day.

There are approximately 40 kilometres of queues of trucks still in place due to the partial blockade of France earlier, and things are moving but slowly, so when can the Spanish truckers expect to be home?

Most hope it will be for new years eve, but many are planning for the long haul’, the process of tests being carried out for COVID-19 is slow but thorough and necessary.

Some Spanish drivers have indeed organised their own little get-togethers, distanced of course, just in case they are on the road when they should be in their homes with family

