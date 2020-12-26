MasterChef Food Critic Charles Campion Dies

MasterChef Food Critic and Journalist Charles Campion Dies.

The food journalist wrote columns, articles and restaurant reviews for The Times, The Independent and the Evening Standard during his career as a critic, after leaving his job in advertising. Campion became well known to MasterChef viewers as a regular critic on the amateur, professional and celebrity editions. The writer was beloved for his dislike of pretentious food and terms, preferring traditional food made well.

Campion is survived by his wife and two children Geoffrey and Ashley. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

CHARLES CAMPION

After a successful career in advertising, Charles sold up his London property and bought a ruined mansion in Buxton, Derbyshire. With his wife, Sylvia, he set about turning it into a luxury hotel and restaurant and took on the role of self-taught chef-proprietor. His best efforts were not enough to save the enterprise in the recession of the early 1990s. Charles then re-invented himself as a food writer.

He wrote about food and restaurants in the London Evening Standard for over a decade. He has also written about food and drink for The Independent, The Times, The Weekend Telegraph, The Illustrated London News, BBC Good Food Magazine, and The Times of India…. among other newspapers and magazines! He featured on the BBC Masterchef critic’s table for 12 years. Charles is a past winner of the Glenfiddich “Restaurant Writer of the Year” Award.

He had written a number of cookery books and the Rough Guide to London Restaurants. Some years Charles makes cider, some years sloe gin. He is a member of the Guild of Beer Writers and usually judges at several annual cheese shows and the Great Taste Awards. His two children have grown up and are now living in London while he lives just outside Worcester with his wife and two elderly cats and a pair of geriatric ducks.

