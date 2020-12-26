Covid Vaccine Arrives in Spain’s Mallorca.

The first doses of the covid vaccine have arrived in Mallorca ready for tomorrows planned rollout by the EU. On Sunday, Dec. 27, the first 165 doses will be administered to the 73 residents and part of the workers of the Oms-Sant Miquel geriatric residence. The first day of vaccination has been defined as “symbolic” by the manager of the Health Service, Juli Fuster.

The vaccination campaign will continue on Monday with 5,850 doses in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza and between 600 and 1,000 immunisations a day. “We hope that by the beginning of the summer we will have vaccinated 65-70% of the population of the Balearic Islands, which would give us group immunity,” he said.

Over the next twelve weeks, 5,850 vaccines will arrive in the Balearic Islands every Monday, 3,900 for Mallorca, 975 for Ibiza and 975 for Minorca. Each Pfizer’s vaccine package contains 975 vaccines.

All 12,000 residents and Healthcare Workers at Nursing Homes in the Balearics will receive their first dose of the vaccine within two weeks, according to Vaccine Strategy Coordinator Carlos Villafáfila. All 25,000 other Healthcare Professionals in the Balearic Islands and self-dependent people, who live at home will also be vaccinated in Phase 1.

