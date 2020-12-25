UK sees first white Christmas in five years as snow falls in Suffolk and Humberside.

It has been five long years since the UK last woke to find it was a white Christmas, and this year lucky residents in Wattisham in Suffolk, and Leconfield in Humberside have woken on Christmas day to snow.

December 2010 recorded December as the coldest in 100 years and many saw a white Christmas. The weather in the UK is set to get colder and definitely wetter over Christmas this year.

A white Christmas has officially been confirmed by the Met Office as they took to Twitter this morming and said, “Morning everyone, we’ve just had official confirmation that this #Christmas is a white one!

“Leconfield in Humberside reported #snow falling at 5am, and Wattisham in Suffolk also reported recent snow at this time.

“Further updates will be issued as they become available #UKSnow.”

There is the possibility for more snow today but mainly in the East of England and the north of England could hit -4 tonight. Storm Bella is on her way and is predicted to hit on Boxing Day.

