ASDA Customer Claims to Have Booked 23 Christmas Delivery Slots

An ASDA customer looking to turn a quick profit claimed on Facebook that they had somehow managed to book 23 Christmas delivery slots, before setting out to sell them. The slots were said to be being sold for a massive £15 for each slot.

This left fellow shoppers in a mood as many spoke out against the re selling of slots on social media. With the global pandemic raging and the UK facing changing restrictions over the Christmas period, many vulnerable people have taken to food shopping online.

This has been forced on some after having to self-isolate over the Christmas period, and others have found their festive plans cancelled after restrictions have changed, particularly for Tier 4 areas.

One angry customer said, “No one should be able to bulk book that many slots.

“How many vulnerable people have missed out on a slot they genuinely need because of people like this?!”

According to the Sun, ASDA have explained that it is not possible to bulk book their delivery slots. So anyone trying to buy them of social may have been in for a shock.

