School Opened On Christmas Eve to Prep Christmas Day Meals

A BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL opened on Christmas Eve to prepare Christmas dinner for local families.

The staff from St Mark’s School in Birmingham spent Christmas Eve at school to cook meals for local families that cannot afford a Christmas Day meal. Christmas can be a difficult time of the year for many families, with the constant expectations to produce the perfect Christmas with all the trimmings and plenty of gifts for the children. Families on low incomes have especially suffered this year with the global pandemic, and some families are now reliant of food banks over Christmas.

St Mark’s School managed to prepare a fantastic 80 meals, and spent Christmas Eve delivering the tasty food to families. The staff cooked up a storm and made traditional Christmas meals and even a vegetarian option.

According to Birmingham Live, Danielle Linley, Headteacher said, “We were aware a lot of families had been affected by the pandemic.

“We had prepared food parcels for families in the past. We have also used local charities to support our families as well.”

