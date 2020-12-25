Queen Praises Brits for Covid Struggle in Powerful Christmas Speech

QUEEN ELIZABETH has praised Brits for “rising magnificently” during the “difficult and unpredictable” challenges of 2020 in her Christmas speech.

The Queen said she was immensely proud of the “quiet, indomitable” spirit of Brits who have “risen magnificently” to the struggle of the pandemic in a turbulent year. Her Majesty said that “Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us together”.

Speaking to those who have been particularly affected by the Coronavirus, the Queen said “This time of year will be tinged in sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or squeeze of the hand”.

The Queen expressed her “hope in new dawn”, and stressed that “we need life to go on”. She placed special pride in health workers for their struggles in 2020, who “shone a light of hope across the world,” she said.

Britain owed a “debt of gratitude” to the frontline NHS staff that “still shine that lamp for us – supported by the amazing achievements of modern science,” Her Majesty added.

“Let the light of Christmas – the spirit of selflessness, love and above all hope – guide us in the times ahead,” she said in conclusion to her stirring speech.

The Queen made her annual Christmas address from Windsor Castle where she is sheltering with the Duke of Edinburgh. Normally the Royal family would share Christmas together at Sandringham. Her Majesty said that “You are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers” to all Brits experiencing Christmas under the shadow of Covid-19.

