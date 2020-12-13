Queen Delays Recording Her Christmas Speech Until After No Deal Brexit Deadline Today.

The Queen has reportedly delayed the recording of her usual annual Christmas speech until next week after the country’s Brexit deadline day has passed. The 94-year-old monarch is said to have written a ‘personal and emotional’ message but has not yet finished it, as the deadline for Britain’s talks with the EU expires today, Dec.13.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak around lunchtime today with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen about the future of the post-Brexit trade talks although as yet ministers have warned it is not looking likely a deal will be reached. It is understood that her majesty will adapt her speech dependent on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

The queen is expected to mention the coronavirus pandemic and how the British public have faired through it. She is not expected however to speak about Prince Andrew in any way. Her majesty might mention the Netflix series The Crown, but probably in a playful way of course. She is highly likely to make a reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their move to the US. The rest of the speech will depend on how the Brexit talks end as this is what will eventually affect all of the UK’s population- her Royal subjects, as it were.

