Mum Cooks Gammon for Hours Before Realising It Is Still in The Plastic

MUM reassesses her cooking skills after slow cooking gammon for hours, before realising it is still in the plastic.

Lauren Mackay, aged 27, put the gammon joint in to slow cook for seven hours, and even used honey to glaze it, before realising that it was still in the plastic.

Like any child when something goes wrong, no matter how old, the NHS rehab support worker quickly called her mum Jill, after she found that the now cooked and glazed joint had a weird “skin” on it.

Jill realised her daughter’s mistake and advised the family not to eat the plastic wrapped joint. Lauren said, “My mum did say she didn’t think we should eat it but we did eat it and we’re still alive. I took the plastic off, poured some more honey over it and it tasted normal to be honest.

“It probably would have been better if I’d taken the plastic off before cooking but at least it didn’t ruin dinner completely.”

The family still made the most of the thoughtfully prepared meal and posted the cooking mistake on Facebook to amuse others.

