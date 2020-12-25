Pranked Teen Goes Viral on TikTok as Dad Dresses as Buddy from Elf

PRANKED teen goes viral on TikTok as dad dresses as Buddy from the Christmas film Elf.

The video of a teen being pranked by her dad at school went viral on TikTok, with over 5 million views. The teen’s dad set out to prank his daughter and really get in the Christmas spirit.

The festive dad showed up at school dressed as Buddy from Elf, played by Will Ferrell in the classic movie. His rather embarrassed daughter yells at him “What is wrong with you!?”, just before the dad tells the whole school that he loves his daughter and wants to sing to her.

The video went viral on TikTok after the teen’s mum shared it saying how Buddy had done the school pickup. Mum said, “I’m glad that people are enjoying this. My daughter had the biggest smile when we got to the car.”

She also commented on how well the prank had been received, and said, “When she got in the car she said ‘Dad, I love you so much’.”

