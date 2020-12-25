Italy Virus Cases Rise For Fourth Straight Day With Over 2Million Infected.

Italy’s daily new caseload of confirmed coronavirus infections has climbed higher for the fourth straight day as the country continues with its strict confinement measures.

Italy’s daily new confirmed coronavirus infections have climbed higher for a fourth straight day, Adding 19,037 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the nation raised its overall tally of confirmed infections in the pandemic to 2,028,354. The figures from the Health Ministry on Christmas Day included 459 deaths registered since Thursday. That brings the number of people known to have died in the pandemic in Italy to 71,359.

As it has had most recently, the northeast Veneto region reported the highest daily caseload, with just over 5,000 confirmed infections registered on Friday. That’s nearly double the day’s caseload in neighbouring Lombardy, the populous region which has suffered the most deaths and has had the most COVID-19 cases since Italy’s first native case emerged in February.

Officials have now confirmed that air travel from the UK to Italy can restart immediately. However, entering Italy will only be allowed for essential reasons, and there are strict testing and quarantine rules in place. News of the new virus mutation caused fear and had a knee-jerk reaction among many EU countries. As well as stopping flights, Italy had banned all arrivals from the UK – including refusing entry to anyone who had been in the UK within the past two weeks.

