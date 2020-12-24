There will be no public list of vaccine refusers but Health “needs to know who declines”

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured “there will be no public list” of people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid, but defended the need to know who declines “for guarantees”.

“EVERY Spanish citizen will have access to a safe and effective vaccine if they want to get it. We have to know that ‘citizen X’ has been offered the possibility of getting vaccinated and has decided not to do it,” he argued.

The vaccination campaign will begin in Spain on Sunday, December 27, with the first batch of Pfizer doses from BioNTech.

Just over 4.5 million doses will arrive in Spain over the next 12 weeks at a rate of around 350,000 weekly units, Illa told Efe.

This first batch will arrive in Guadalajara on Saturday, December 26, where the pharmaceutical company has a warehouse, “for this reason, and no other”, he added.

Some autonomous communities such as Madrid have questioned the number of doses they are going to receive, but the minister warned that “whoever wants to turn a hope into a political dispute will again make a mistake”.

